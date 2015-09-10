Fast food workers rally for a higher minimum wage

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fast food and other workers are trying to supersize their wages. They're taking their cause to Mayor Kevin Faulconer at City Hall and urging him to change his mind at noon Thursday.

Cities including Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles have already boosted their minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Now things are reaching a fever pitch in San Diego, after six California cities have raised their wages.

Fast food, home care and County workers say they're outraged that Mayor Kevin Faulconer vetoed the City Council's decision to raise the minimum wage to $11.50 an hour last year. They're now fighting for $15.

Many say they're struggling to support their families.

Critics say a sudden spike in pay could damage small businesses and inflate consumer prices.

The public will have a vote on this hot button issue next year.