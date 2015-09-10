Ramona Rod Roundup benefits Restoration Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Engines will be roaring in Ramona for a cause close to many hearts over the weekend.

Restoration Ranch is a non-profit residential treatment program that helps men conquer addictions to drugs and alcohol. It is one of the programs benefiting from a classic car show, Ramona Rod Roundup.

The rehab program puts men to work, and helps them find their purpose after tough times.

Since its opening in December of 1999, it has grown to an 18 bed facility with over 3,000 men that have gone through the program.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Ramona as she revs everyone up for the event.