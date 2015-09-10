J.K. Rowling says you've been pronouncing 'Voldemort' wrong

(CBS 8/CNN) - Harry Potter has millions of fans worldwide and author J.K. Rowling just dropped a tidbit that may blow their minds off the face of Hogwarts.

She revealed the correct pronunciation of the main villain 'Voldemort' in a tweet to her followers.

Rowling says the "T" in Voldemort is actually silent as in "Volde-MORE" similar to the French word for "dead".

Her tweet read "...I'm pretty sure I'm the only person who pronounces it that way."

It elicited a huge reaction from her fans on social media with most wondering why the pronunciation wasn't correctly established in the movie versions of her famous books.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/641724495695364096

https://twitter.com/mhenrylucero/status/641722211661955072