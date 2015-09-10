Qualcomm hosts robot and drone technology event - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Qualcomm hosts robot and drone technology event

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Get ready for flying robot action!

The future of robot technology is being forged right here in San Diego County. Qualcomm is hosting a robotics event featuring drone demonstrations and robotic innovations. 

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy reports from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in this video report.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.