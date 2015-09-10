Driver in DUI crash pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he caused a fiery crash in Bay Park that killed two female passengers last month pleaded guilty Thursday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.



Antony N. Schoenle faces up to 12 years in state prison when he is sentenced Oct. 16.



At the defendant's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Steven Schott said Schoenle -- who was about to start his senior year at San Diego State University -- drank alcohol, smoked marijuana and consumed cocaine in a 12-hour period before getting behind the wheel of a 2000 Dodge Stratus on Aug. 22.



The prosecutor said Schoenle's blood-alcohol level was measured at .14 percent -- nearly twice the legal limit -- after the crash.



Schott said Schoenle was headed west on Friars Road when he drove off the road near the Pacific Highway overpass and struck a curb, sending the car airborne and down an embankment. The sedan hit a pillar and caught fire.



Schoenle was able to free himself from the wreckage, but his passengers -- best friends Lizette Garcia and Guadalupe Acosta Amado, both in their early 20s, were trapped in the car and burned to death.



Acosta's puppy also died in the crash.



Schoenle pleaded guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing great bodily injury, and admitted an allegation that he fled the scene. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of giving false information to a police officer.