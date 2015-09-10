Authorities bust unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Fallbrook - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authorities bust unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - Deputies investigating reports of an unlicensed marijuana-dispensing operation in Fallbrook confiscated more than $10,000 worth of illicit cannabis products Thursday.

The sheriff's personnel seized the contraband after simultaneously serving search warrants at two locations -- one in a residential area on South Vine Street and the other in a business district on South Main Avenue, Detective Sgt. Pat Yates said.

Among the seized materials were 47 marijuana plants, about five pounds of processed cannabis and products containing hash oil, according to Yates.

There were no immediate arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The enforcement actions stemmed from "numerous complaints from community members in the area regarding narcotics activity," Yates said.

