9/11 Memorial on display in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CBS 8) - A September 11, 2001, memorial is on display in Fallbrook to mark 14 years since the deadly terror attacks.

Volunteers set up the World Memorial 9-11 Tribute Exhibit in Vince Ross Square at Main and Alvarado Street.

The memorial features a replica of the twin towers and a display honoring all three locations of the attacks.

There is also a 720-pound piece of steel from one of the World Trade Center towers.

"It was from the 43rd flood of the South tower, Southeast corner, bottom half of 43, approximately 35 floors behind the impact of United 175," said San Diego Firefighter and volunteer, Mitch Mendler.

The display is free and open to the public Thursday and Friday.