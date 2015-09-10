CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Joseph John Castiglione - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Joseph John Castiglione

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Joseph John Castiglione. 

Joseph John Castiglione is wanted for kidnapping, threatening a witness, and false imprisonment related to domestic violence incidents.

A $100,000 bail felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Castiglione has a significant history of domestic violence, stalking, and narcotic abuse. 

Castiglione has frequented Ramona, Santee, Lakeside, and El Cajon areas. Castiglione has a scar on his left ankle area.

He is described as a white male five-foot-nine and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. 

A reward is being offered for his arrest. Callers can make a tip and still remain anonymous. 

