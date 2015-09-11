Cardiff Greek Festival celebrates culture

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Each year a local church invites people to celebrate Greek culture at the Cardiff Greek Festival.

There will be Authentic Greek food, heavenly pastries, award winning Greek folk dance performances, and live Greek music. Fun for the whole family.

The event kicks off this weekend from September 12th -13th.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Cardiff-By-The-Sea with all the details.

For more information on the festival, click here.