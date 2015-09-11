Camp Pendleton Marine dies and 18 injured in rollover accident

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Six of the 18 Camp Pendleton Marines injured when a seven-ton truck overturned on the North County military installation remained in critical condition Friday, and eight others were listed as stable.

One Marine was killed when the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement crashed on Basilone Road early Thursday afternoon. The crash involved personnel with the 1st Marine Division, according to unit public affairs officer 1st Lt. Colleen McFadden.



"After this tragic training accident, our first concern is for the welfare of our deceased Marine, the injured and their families," 1st Marine Division Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Daniel J. O'Donohue said. "They are held close in our hearts and prayers. Our commanders, chaplains, medical personnel and families and surrounding communities have come together in support. We deeply appreciate all the support and sympathy that we have received for this tragic loss."



Four Marines were treated and released following the training mishap, McFadden said. The others remained in the care of Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego and Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.



The victims' names were not immediately available.