Tentative trial date set for accused Kraska shooter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A tentative trial date has been set for January for the man accused of ambushing and shooting CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska.

Mike Montana appeared in court Friday morning.



Mike Montana, 54, is accused of ambushing and shooting Kraska in front of his home February 10, 2015. Deputy District Attorney Rebecca Zipp said Montana fired into Kraska's car as he was backing out of his driveway and intended to kill him due to a financial dispute over a paint job. At the time of the shooting, Montana was out on bail.

Mike Montana was last in court in August.



Montana faces two misdemeanor and four felony charges including: attempted first degree murder, criminal threats to kill, shooting into a vehicle and DUI charges involving drugs. If convicted, he faces 37 years to life in prison.