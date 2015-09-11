Zoo Day: Baba the Pangolin

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Baba the pangolin was the guest on the CBS News 8 Zoo Day segment.

Instead of having hair or quills, the pangolin has overlapping scales that feel a bit like our fingernails. The scales are made of keratin, like our fingernails. They grow at the base and wear down at the tip as the animal brushes up against branches and tree trunks. The scales are light and thin, with sharp edges, and are attached at the base to the pangolin's thick skin. These scales cover most of the pangolin's body, except for the belly, snout, eyes, and ears. They can be dark brown to dark olive-brown, pale olive, or yellowish-brown. Flat scales cover the top of the pangolin's head and tail.

The pangolin's belly and face has soft, pale hairs. Its head is small and pointed, and its tail is longer than its body. Like other animals that dine on ants and termites, pangolins have no teeth.

Didier Kasasa, a senior trainer at the San Diego Zoo, was in studio with Baba and has more in the above video.

**Information courtesy of the San Diego Zoo.