Woman run over by her own SUV in Oak Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman run over by her own SUV in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 66-year-old woman suffered severe injuries Friday when her SUV started rolling backward for unknown reasons while she was standing behind it in an Oak Park-area neighborhood, authorities reported.

The engine of the Ford Explorer was running when it ran over the victim in the 5400 block of Bayview Heights Place about 2:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of serious internal injuries and "numerous" broken bones, Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

Traffic detectives were investigating.

