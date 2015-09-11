Training for the finish line, and to finish cancer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Countless San Diegans raise money for charities by running, and it always makes a difference.

One local non-profit can thank a brand new group of dedicated runners that is hitting the pavement to help its mission of hitting the road for children in need.

Members of the Cheetah Charity Runners raise money for the Emilio Nares Foundation whose main mission is giving rides to underprivileged young cancer patients to appointments and treatment.

Kids who might have to take an hours long bus rise otherwise.

"It's really comforting because you feel like they're there for you. Actually caring for you, and your health and you're doing well," said Jocelyn Segura, who is battling cancer.

The Emilio Nares Foundation was inspired by and named after Diane and Richard Nares son, who they lost to leukemia more than a decade ago.

They fight in his honor for every penny needed to run the vans that transports the kids.

A group of fundraisers running just for them is a gift.

Cheetah Charity Runners provides support for runners and power walkers competing in marathons and half-marathons.

"We always have people cheering for us. Our mentors who check with us make sure our miles are going well and any aches and pains," said Adrienne Stewart, a Cheetah Charity runner.

All the runners have to do is commit to raising money.

"It came about when we took the ENF Tour at Rady Children's Hospital a couple of months ago. We saw what ENF does and how they help kids. So inspiring to us," said Assistant Coach, David Marinkovich.

Runners have raised tens of thousands of dollars in just a few months. Dollars that will go along way to bring young patients a long way on their challenging journeys.