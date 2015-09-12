Brawl near biker club turns deadly in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed to death in front of a motorcycle club in El Cajon Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies were called to a fight that broke out near the Stray Dogs Motorcycle Club at 100 block of Sierra Vista Drive and La Cresta Boulevard at about 2:50 a.m.

According to Lt. John Maryon, the fight involved several men and various weapons.

The victim, 26, was stabbed during the altercation and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Other men suffered non-life threatening injuries, Maryon said.

The department's homicide detail was called to investigate.