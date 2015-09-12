Fire damages apartment complex in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire damages apartment complex in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in El Cajon Saturday.

Heartland Fire & Rescue said the structure fire started at 8:58 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Mollison Avenue.

Officials said emergency crews knocked down the fire at 9:14 a.m.

 Further details were not released.

