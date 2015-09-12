1 arrested after stabbing in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 arrested after stabbing in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A male was stabbed at a Chula Vista apartment complex, police said Saturday.

The stabbing was reported at 10:10 p.m. at 1441 Santa Lucia in Chula Vista police said.

Arriving officers found a male bleeding from multiple stab wounds, according to a police release. He was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with serious wounds.

Officers learned the suspect fled on foot, so they searched the area and found a suspect covered in blood who was arrested without incident, police said.

The motive for the stabbing was not known.

