Business' rooftops collapse after hit-and-run driver hits hydrant

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Oceanside police are on the hunt for a driver who ran over a fire hydrant, causing damage at the El Camino North Shopping Center Saturday.

The crash occurred at around 1:10 p.m., at Vista Way and Avocado Road.

Lt. Matt Cole said the crash created a geyser of water that fell on nearby businesses in the 2100 block of Vista Way.

The water damaged rooftops and some even collapsed, Cole said, prompting the evacuation of businesses in the center.

"It's shocking, we thought it was a normal thing. Sometimes water shoots in the sky, but it actually ruined their business which is pretty crazy," Orion Hurst, Witness said.

About a foot and a half of water collected on the roof, causing it to collapse in several sections. Eventually, crews managed to break open the doors, sending water and inventory rushing onto the sidewalk.

"All the furniture was, like, swirling around on the inside and all their inventory was swirling around in there," Michael Miller, Witness said.

Power, gas and water were turned off to the buildings, as the clean-up effort continued for the businesses.

"The water was about 16 to 18 inches deep at its peak, which is a lot of force,” Battalion Chief Peter Lawrence, Oceanside Fire Dept. said.

