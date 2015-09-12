National First Responders Appreciation Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the first time in San Diego, September 13th will officially be 'First Responders Day.'

In honor of that, several groups joined forces Saturday to host an event called 'Salute to you: The red, the white, and the blue'.

CBS News 8's Heather Hope, in the above video, reports from Kearny Mesa on how major incidents strengthen the bond between First Responders.