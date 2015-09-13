Rivers rallies Chargers to 33-28 victory over Lions

Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin reacts after scoring a touchdown off an interception against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philip Rivers rallied San Diego to 30 straight points, including throwing a go-ahead, 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ladarius Green early in the fourth quarter, and the Chargers stunned the Detroit Lions 33-28 in what could be their final home opener at Qualcomm Stadium.

Rivers overcame two interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown by Glover Quin, to complete 35 of 42 passes for 404 yards and two scores.

Green was subbing for Antonio Gates, who's suspended without pay for four games for testing positive for PEDs. Keenan Allen had 15 catches — tying the club record set by Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow in 1984 — for 166 yards.

The Chargers trailed 21-3 after Matthew Stafford threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron midway through the second quarter. Rivers was picked off by Darius Slay in the end zone just before halftime to keep the score at 21-10.

But the second half was all San Diego. Rivers also threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Stevie Johnson and Danny Woodhead's 1-yard TD run gave San Diego a 33-21 lead.

