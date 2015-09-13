Killgore trial opening statements set for Monday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The trial will begin Monday for three people from Fallbrook accused of murdering Marine wife Brittany Killgore.

Louis Perez, Dorothy Maraglino and Jessica Lopez each face murder along with other felony charges for the death of the 22-year-old.

Killgore and the defendants were believed to be involved in sadomasochism prior to her death.

Reports say Killgore was strangled and dumped near Lake Skinner more than three years ago and her body showed signs of attempted dismemberment.