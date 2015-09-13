Woman's body found off Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a missing 77-year-old Clairemont woman was found in the waters off Point Loma, authorities said.



The decomposed body of Marie Donson's was found by a scuba diving charter boat, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner's office.



Donson was last seen the morning of Sept. 8 and a missing persons report was filed with the San Diego police. She was reported as high risk because she suffered from dementia issues, authorities said.



The body was found about 9 a.m., according to Lt. Andy Lerum. It was recovered and taken to the lifeguard's headquarters, at Quivira Basin on Mission Bay.



Lifeguards also patrolled the ocean early Sunday in search of Wesley Hilaire, a 4-year-old boy reported to have been abducted Saturday night in Mission Bay Park. The tot was found drowned in Mission Bay Sunday morning.



Lifeguards also looked overnight for a 21-year-old woman reported missing during a swim at 1 a.m. today at Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. She was found safe at home by police.