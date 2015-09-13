Dogs hang ten for good cause - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dogs hang ten for good cause

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of dogs took over a beach in Del Mar Sunday to hang loose for a good cause. 

More than 80 canines cruised the waves during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 10th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon.  

Ziggy won best in surf while Turbo surfed all the way back to shore to win the extra large category. 

All proceeds from the event will help rescued animals. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.