Dogs hang ten for good cause

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of dogs took over a beach in Del Mar Sunday to hang loose for a good cause.

More than 80 canines cruised the waves during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 10th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon.

Ziggy won best in surf while Turbo surfed all the way back to shore to win the extra large category.

All proceeds from the event will help rescued animals.