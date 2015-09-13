Sexual battery and theft investigation at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was sexually battered and property was stolen by four men who had jumped a fence to enter a dorm at San Diego State University Sunday, campus police said.



Officials remained on the hunt for four suspects who jumped over a fence and entered the residence hall on the east side of campus, at around 12:30 a.m. According to police, the suspects may have been invited into the

building.



During their visit, one of the suspects asked a woman to touch his penis. She refused but he grabbed her hand and put it on his groin.



She was able to escape and the suspects fled.



All four of the suspects were described as 18-year-old black men, ranging in height from 5 foot-6 inches to six feet tall. Three of them had thin builds and the other was heavier, police said.



The heavier man wore a red plaid shirt, one wore all black clothing, and another donned a blue hooded sweatshirt.



The other suspect had thin hair on his sides and was longer on the top. He wore a red shirt, police said.