Vigil held for 4-year-old boy found in Mission Bay

The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found in Mission Bay Sunday, about 120 yards off the beach where he had last been seen, police said.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Friends, family and community members were mourning Monday a 4-year-old San Diego boy, whose body was found in Mission Bay about 15 hours after his disappearance triggered an Amber Alert.

Wesley Hilaire went missing while on an outing to Mission Beach with extended family members around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

An Amber Alert was broadcast across Southern California after a witness told investigators they saw the boy shortly beforehand walking with an unfamiliar man near the water. However, police later determined that the tip regarding a possible kidnapping was unfounded.

Wesley's mother, Daniesha Hilaire, who was not present when the boy disappeared, remained at the scene overnight handing out fliers. The child's father was away on a Navy deployment.



A jet skier found the boy's body shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday about 100 yards from where he was last seen off the beach at Mission Bay. A cause of death was not immediately issued, but police believe Wesley drowned.

One relative said he was always smiling and had a loving free spirit, "he was your typical four-year-old. He was full of life and would try anything."

A memorial has been set up at Mission Bay for Hilaire with candles and balloons. Family and even those who didn't know him gathered to remember his young life.



Loved ones have created official Facebook and Go Fund Me pages to help the family during their time off loss.



