Teen caught pointing laser at police helicopter in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A local teen could face charges, after he was caught pointing a laser at a police helicopter.



Authorities said a San Diego Police helicopter was flying over a neighborhood around 10:00 p.m. Sunday in Chula Vista, when its crew saw a green laser pointing at them.



They were able to guide police to the location of the laser. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy on the ground in the front yard of his home with a laser pen.

"It’s dangerous to be pointing lasers at anybody for that matter. It's even more dangerous to be pointing it at someone who's flying an object overhead. And then lastly of course, it's against the law. Don't point lasers at helicopters, planes, or anyone else for that matter,” LT. Phil Collum with the Chula Vista Police Department.

The boy was arrested and released to his parents. It's not clear yet, what charges he'll face.