Power out for OB, Midway, parts of Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A power outage left more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the dark Monday morning.

The outage struck for unknown reasons shortly after 4:30 a.m., and knocked out electrical service to 2,643 utility customers in Ocean Beach, the Midway District and near Lindbergh Field, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. Electricity had been restored to more than 1,500 of those customers by about 6:15 a.m.

Utility crews were working to determine the cause of the outage, and expected to have service restored to the rest of the customers around 2:30 p.m., according to SDG&E.

Meanwhile, power is also out for nearly 400 customers in Chula Vista. Restoration expected around 10:00 a.m.

