3 dogs dead after Jurupa Valley animal shelter break-in

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Riverside County officials are searching for missing animals and a culprit after a break in at the animal shelter in Jurupa Valley left at least three dogs dead and 12 more missing.

The Press-Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/1ip1Vfx ) that surveillance video shows a man in dark clothing breaking locks to release 22 dogs from their kennels late Saturday or early Sunday. A Yorkshire terrier and a Chihuahua were found dead when shelter employees arrived Sunday.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh says preliminary investigations found the dogs' injuries were not caused by animals.

Initially, 13 dogs were missing, but a German shepherd was found to have been hit by a car and killed.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the break-in.

___

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.