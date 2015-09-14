Schwarzenegger takes over for Trump on 'Apprentice'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will try to fill Donald Trump's shoes on "The Celebrity Apprentice."

NBC announced Monday that the movie star and two-term governor is the new host of the competition show, which will return to the network for the 2016 television season.

Trump made the show a success, with first regular folks and then celebrities competing in business-related tasks. In seven seasons, NBC said "The Celebrity Apprentice" has helped raise more than $15 million for charity.

There's no word on whether Schwarzenegger will replace Trump's "you're fired" catchphrase with his own "you're terminated."

