Injured man rescued from Tijuana River Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who fell about 100 feet down a steep canyon in the Tijuana River Valley Monday had to be hoisted to safety and was airlifted to

a hospital.



Border Patrol agents alerted the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to the injured man at the bottom of the gully around 8 a.m., according to SDFRD Capt. Joseph Amador.



A helicopter crew was sent to the scene, but could not immediately access the victim because of overhead power lines, Amador said. Rescuers had to rappel down the rough terrain of the gully and pull the man to a clearing before he was hoisted up into the helicopter.



The unidentified victim was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, Amador said.