Electrical fire prompts evacuation at senior center

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters knocked down an electrical fire at a senior center in Point Loma Monday morning.

The fire happened in the 3200 block of Duke Street. An air conditioning unit on top of the building caught fire and although it was quickly put out, all of the residents were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was hurt and all of the residents are now back in the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.