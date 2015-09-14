Electrical fire prompts evacuation at senior center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Electrical fire prompts evacuation at senior center

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters knocked down an electrical fire at a senior center in Point Loma Monday morning. 

The fire happened in the 3200 block of Duke Street. An air conditioning unit on top of the building caught fire and although it was quickly put out, all of the residents were evacuated as a precaution. 

No one was hurt and all of the residents are now back in the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.