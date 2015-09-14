Swim from the backyard to the front door at this Escondido mansion

Swim from the backyard to the front door at this Escondido mansi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Now is your chance to see how the other half lives. We're taking you inside an Escondido mansion that truly is one of a kind.

This mountaintop mansion goes to auction Saturday to private parties that will hand over $250,000 to participate. That money is refundable for those who don't place the winning bid. The minimum bid is $5 million.

The home boasts the world's longest residential swimming pool and has been visited by several celebrities, including former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you on a tour in the above video.

