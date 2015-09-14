13-year-old Teyawna still waiting for forever home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

13-year-old Teyawna still waiting for forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - She has only five more years, before she turns 18 and ages out of the foster care system. 

Teyawna, 13, is optimistic she will find a loving home before then and asked to be featured on Adopt 8, hoping her future forever family is watching. 

In this Adopt 8, we check in with Teyawna, who was on Adopt 8 once before in 2010. Back then, she was a giggly seven-year-old second grader, who loved Science. 

Teyawna has since grown up to be a teenager and she celebrated her 13th birthday in July. She asked her social worker if she could be featured once again on adopt 8 for one more chance at finding a forever home. 

She said living in a group home has been kind of tough, but she is making the best of it.

Teyawna, who just started 8th grade, has her sights set on her future.

“I hope that I'll go to…I'll keep going to school and get a good education,” she said.

And she wants a family by her side, as she prepares to enter high school. 

Teyawna only knows about family life from what she has seen in the movies and through friends. She entered the foster system when she was around five-years-old.

All she remembers about her life before foster care, is that it wasn't good and while she waits for a forever home Teyawna says she's thankful to have a roommate who understands her.

“We feel like we've been through the same things so at night, we like talk about what's going on and how our day was,” said Teyawna. “We basically help each other solve our problems.”

Teyawna is also an athlete who loves horses and stays very busy:

“I do horseback riding, I play soccer, I do flag football, I play volleyball.”

And her grades are A’s and B’s.

Foster children often struggle in school, but Teyawna credits her case manager for helping her succeed. What Teyawna really longs for, though, is mom - someone she says she won't take for granted. 

“Me, personally, I would be very appreciative because I would feel stable and have an actual mom to go home to who could give me help with my homework and stuff,” Teyawna explained.
    
If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.
   
CBS News 8 would also like to thank Cynthia with Schiavetto Photography for taking the Heart Gallery photos featured in this story.

