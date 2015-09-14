Shooting in San Ysidro leaves one injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car-to-car shooting outside a shopping center near the U.S.-Mexico border left a man with a leg wound Monday, authorities reported.

The victim and two male companions were sitting in a car in a parking lot at Las Americas mall in the 4400 block of Camino de la Plaza in San Ysidro about 12:45 p.m. when an older-model white sedan carrying three or four male occupants pulled up and one of the passengers opened fire with a pistol.

Both drivers then sped off. The victims went to a home in Chula Vista, where they called the police.

Medics took the wounded man to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego. He was expected to survive, SDPD Officer Dan Lasher said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.