Living on the edge: Erosion threatens cliffside homes in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Monday night residents in one La Jolla neighborhood are keeping an eye on the sky and an eye on the ground beneath their homes.

Last week, part of a bluff collapsed, undermining the backyards of two homes and now there's additional concern with rain in the forecast.

"That’s the problem with living on the cliff," says local resident Mike Fowler.

For decades, residents along Sea Ridge Drive in La Jolla have watched the landscape of the beach front properties change dramatically.

"It’s eroding. There are a couple places that have come down," says Fowler.

A section of sea bluff collapsed near the Tourmaline Surfing Park Friday prompting lifeguards to close a stretch of beach. Nearly two tons of dirt and rocks fell off the oceanfront cliff as a Minnesota family was staying inside the vacation home. The property broker said someone forgot to turn the pool water off. Water could be seen leaking off the deck. The family was forced to pack up and leave after San Diego engineers "yellow carded" the home.

“I would be worried. Especially if there's a pool there on the edge of the bluff," says Fowler. "With all the rocks in the bluff, it's going to come down eventually."

The home currently has yellow signs in front of the house and down near the bluff where there are caution blocks set up.