19-year-old pleads guilty in fatal beating of homeless man

EL CAJON (CNS) - One of four young people accused in the fatal beating of a 55-year-old homeless man in Santee pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter.



Cassidy Rowin, 19, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.



Three others, 20-year-old Danny Swan III, and Tyler Dare and Sarah Baillie, both 19, are charged with murder in the death of Stephen Lee Hissom.



Another 19-year-old man, Brian Kish, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to an assault charge and faces seven years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 2.



Prosecutors said Hissom and 49-year-old Edward Allen were riding bikes along a path in the 9300 block of Mission Gorge Road, under a state Route 52 overpass, when they got into an argument with the defendants last Nov. 29.



Allen testified at a preliminary hearing that Hissom first asked the defendants to "please move," then said, "Get the hell out of the way."



Allen said he was surrounded, then attacked, but couldn't see what happened to his friend Hissom.



Swan, Dare and Baillee will be back in court Oct. 26 for a readiness conference.