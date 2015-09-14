Highway worker hit and killed on I-15 in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS8/CNS) - A highway worker was killed Monday afternoon when a suspected DUI driver crashed and overturned their SUV on a freeway exit near the Westfield North County mall.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Leonardo Sandoval of Murrieta.

Sandoval was repairing sprinklers on the roadside at the time he was struck.

He worked for Pacific Restoration Group which had recently been contracted by Caltrans to landscape portions of the I-15 freeway.

https://twitter.com/RichardCBS8/status/643664940859985920

The accident on the ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to South Centre City Parkway in Escondido occurred shortly after 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to investigators, Reginald Grigsby, 31, was on drugs when he was trying to get on I-15, when he ended up down an embankment.

https://twitter.com/RichardCBS8/status/643585367518543872



Grigsby now faces DUI and manslaughter charges, according to authorities.



Caltrans closed the offramp to allow for the investigation and cleanup.

https://twitter.com/RichardCBS8/status/643585367518543872