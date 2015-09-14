Man killed near biker club identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Monday of a 26-year-old man killed over the weekend in a brawl at an East County motorcycle group's clubhouse.

Michael Raymond Brown of El Cajon was fatally wounded at the Stray Dogs Motorcycle Club's headquarters in the 100 block of Sierra Vista Drive in Crest shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff's officials. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have withheld Brown's cause of death, though initial reports indicated that he had been stabbed.

Several other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fracas, which involved combatants armed with "various weapons," homicide Lt. John Maryon said.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.