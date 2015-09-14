SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Monday night, country's top rated newsmagazine, Inside Edition, debuts on CBS 8.

The show's Emmy award winning anchor, Deborah Norville, visited KFMB TV to celebrate the launch of the program.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely spent the day with Norville and he joins us with their time together.

Norville joined Inside Edition in 1995 from CBS News, where she anchored "America Tonight" and reported for "48 Hours," "Street Stories" and "CBS Evening News."

Inside Edition premiered on Jan. 9, 1989, when the syndicated newsmagazine genre was at its peak.

The show can be seen weeknights at 7:30pm on CBS 8 following CBS News 8 at 6:30pm and Entertainment Tonight at 7:00pm.