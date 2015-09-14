Police arrest SDSU sexual battery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly inappropriately touched several woman on the campus of San Diego State Tuesday.

Glenn Balancar was identified by two victims Monday night.

On Monday, the suspect followed a female student into a classroom in the Life Sciences North building around 1:30 p.m. Monday, sat down extremely close to her, commented on her clothing then reached out and touched her breast, according to San Diego State Police.

The victim managed to push his hand away, but the suspect attempted two more times to make inappropriate physical contact with her before a student in the classroom noticed what was happening and scared the suspect away.

Balancar was booked at the San Diego county jail on several counts of sexual battery and will be arraigned Wednesday.

Authorities anticipate he'll be charged with additional counts, after line-ups with other victims are complete.

Anyone with information should contact SDSU police at (619) 594-1991 or via email at policemail.sdsu.edu. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.

The SDSU Police Department offers the following basic safety precautions to all members of our community: Be aware of your surroundings and immediately report suspicious activity to the police department.