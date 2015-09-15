Nine Marines remain hospitalized after truck crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nine Marines remained hospitalized Monday with injuries they suffered last week in a Camp Pendleton truck crash that claimed the life of one of their comrades.

Five of those still under medical care due to the accident are in critical condition, and the others are listed as stable, said 1st Lt. Colleen McFadden, public affairs officer for the 1st Marine Division. Nine other personnel have been treated and released.

Killed when a military transport vehicle overturned on Basilone Road early Thursday afternoon was Cpl. Bryan Lauw, a 21-year-old Louisiana native assigned to Charlie Company of the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.

The accident is under investigation.