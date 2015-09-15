Annual San Diego Zoo Food, Wine & Brew Celebration

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's a wild party coming up at the San Diego Zoo.

The Annual San Diego Zoo Food, Wine and Brew Celebration combines entertainment and a great cause.

Participants also can enjoy live entertainment on multiple stages, dancing, a silent auction with fabulous prizes, a critter casino and special animal presentations throughout the evening.

Proceeds from the event will help support endangered animals and their habitats worldwide through the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy.

The event will be held Saturday, September 26th, after the Zoo closes to the public.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from the Zoo.

For ticket information, click here.