Rescued, neglected horses looking for new homes

Rescued, neglected horses looking for new homes

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fifteen horses are up for adoption after San Diego County Animal Control officers rescued them, saying they had been neglected. 

The horses were in bad shape when they arrived at the county's animal care facility in Bonita, but now, they're ready for new homes. 

