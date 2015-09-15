Wet weather causes problems around San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wet weather causes problems around San Diego County

Video Report By Dominic Garcia, Reporter
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
Video Report By Richard Allyn, Reporter
Video Report By Gene Kang, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There are new problems being created Wednesday by all the wet weather that hit San Diego County.

Crews are cleaning up quite a mess, involving fallen trees, crashed cars, flooding and rain-slicked roads.

A large tree branch crashed on top of a car on Churrituck Drive in Otay Mesa. Public works will have to cut the branch that's estimated to be 20 feet long. 

Avenida Del Rio, by the Fashion Valley Mall, is back open as road blocks were removed.

More than an inch of rain fell in some areas of San Diego County in just hours on Tuesday.

High water shut down the road due to an overflowing San Diego River, but it's not so clear in other parts of the county.

Mother Nature wreaked havoc in Jamul, as a big bushy tree blocked lanes of traffic on Jefferson Road. Drivers maneuvered around the area on the dirt shoulder. 

Drivers dealt with a huge headache with pounding rain Tuesday. It slammed the pavement so hard that cars going too fast paid the price on slick streets. 

All the flooding forced drivers to go through a foot of standing water on Midway near Rosecrans and other flood zones throughout the county. 

California Highway Patrol reported 385 collisions involving multiple vehicle crashes in San Diego County Tuesday. That's compared to 140 crashes on a good weather day. 

