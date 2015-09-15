Mother of victim takes stand in Harper retrial

VISTA (CBS8) – Prosecutors are presenting their case in the re-trial of a Carlsbad woman who is accused of shooting and killing her husband three years ago.

Julie Harper, 42, is charged with 2nd degree murder for the 2012 death of her husband, Jason, a teacher at Carlsbad High School. She was acquitted of 1st degree murder last year.

On Tuesday, Jason’s mother took the stand and described how Julie had limited her interaction with her grandchildren. She also described how her relationship with Julie soured after Julie would not let her see her grandson shortly after he was born.



Julie Harper claims she shot her husband in self-defense because he had been abusing her.