Recent and disturbing crimes at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – In one week, two sexual battery cases have been reported at San Diego State University.

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly inappropriately touched six women on the campus Monday afternoon. The suspect was identified as Glenn Balancar by two of the victims.

On Monday, Balancar allegedly followed a female student into a classroom in the Life Sciences North building around 1:30 p.m. He then sat down extremely close to her, commented on her clothing, then reached out and touched her breast, according to San Diego State University Police.

"It’s pretty shocking reading the alert because, what if that happened to me? I don't know what I would do in that situation," says sophomore Maddie Blake.

The victim managed to push his hand away, but the suspect attempted two more times to make inappropriate physical contact with her before a student in the classroom noticed what was happening and scared the suspect away.

"I was definitely shocked. I wouldn’t expect anybody to be groping people," says sophomore Danielle Andersen.

Balancar was booked at the San Diego Central Jail on several counts of sexual battery and will be arraigned Wednesday.

Authorities anticipate he'll be charged with additional counts, after line-ups with other victims are complete.

Monday’s incident comes after a sexual battery on Sunday at a campus dorm. According to SDSU officials, four suspects stole belongings from several students after being invited into a room at a residential building toward the east end of the campus about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Before the robbers fled, one of them grabbed a victim's hand and forced her to touch his groin, university police Capt. Josh Mays said.

All four suspects have since turned themselves in. With the suspects in both cases behind bars, some students say they feel relieved.

"Yes, I know that the person is arrested, but who knows, it could happen again, so I am always aware of the situation," says Maddie Blake.