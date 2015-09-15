Report: NCAA investigating SDSU basketball program

San Diego State coach Steve Fisher, left, has a word with guard Trey Kell during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game against Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State's basketball program is under investigation by the NCAA for potential rules violations, according to a report by CBS Sports.

Citing sources it didn't identify, CBS Sports says the potential violations include possible improper benefits to recruits.

SDSU coach Steve Fisher and athletic director Jim Sterk didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.

Fisher was hired by SDSU in 1999, two years after he was fired by Michigan because of the program's involvement with booster Ed Martin. Following an NCAA investigation, the school vacated its participation in the Final Four in 1992 and 1993.

Fisher coached Michigan to the 1989 national title.

Fisher has turned the once-moribund Aztecs into a perennial Top 25 and NCAA tournament team, including reaching the Sweet 16 twice in the past five seasons.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.