Friendly seal encounter caught on camera

LAGUNA BEACH (CBS 8) - Some paddle boarders in Laguna Beach had a friendly encounter with a harbor seal this past weekend.

Cardiff resident Chris Owen shot this video with his go-pro camera in an area called Divers Cove.

Chris says he and a friend were paddle boarding when they spotted a small seal on a kelp bed. The animal then climbed onto a nearby paddleboard and hung out for about 30 minutes.

The paddle board's owner finally returned from snorkeling nearby, hopped on and started to paddle to shore.

The seal stayed with him for a little while, but finally jumped back into the water.