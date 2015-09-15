CBS News 8 viewers get search and rescue dog back on her feet

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A search dog named after slain Escondido teenager Amber Dubois is on the road to recovery after undergoing another knee surgery Tuesday.

The dog already had one knee surgically repaired, and veterinarians hope the procedures will change her life for the better.

Amber's surgery was made possible in part, by the generosity of CBS News 8 viewers who wanted to help the special search and rescue dog.

Amber is now recovering for surgery on her right knee. Tuesday's surgery is the second one in three months.

"I'm very happy with how she is walking today, with the left knee," said Dr. Zoran Djordjevich, MD.

Amber could once barely walk without collapsing, but doctors hope the second surgery will fix her right knee.

Dr. Djordjevich said the final surgery on Amber's knee will allow her to walk again pain free and work again as a search and rescue dog.

Carrie McGonigle named her yellow lab after her daughter Amber Dubois, who was 14-years-old when she was kidnapped while walking to school and was murdered.

Carrie created Team Amber Rescue to continue her daughter's legacy, and her dog Amber, is an instrumental member.

Amber was just a puppy when she discovered the remains of missing nursing student Michelle Le.

"Amber gives so much to the community. I can not tell you how happy I am to give something back to Amber," said Dr. Djordjevich.

When the four-year-old yellow lab's knees started to fail earlier in the year, Carrie turned to CBS News 8 to share her story. Viewers helped raise more than $7,000 for the surgeries.

"I want them to know how much I appreciate it," she said.

Next month would have marked her daughter Amber's 21st birthday.

"It's a birthday I would I could have celebrated with her," she said.

Instead, Carrie, along with Mohnacky Animal Hospital will be holding a community event and fundraiser in Escondido, offering free microchipping and rabies vaccinations.

The fundraiser on Amber Duboi's birthday, Sunday, October 25th, will benefit Team Amber rescue and Helping Paws.