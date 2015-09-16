Earthquake hits Big Bear area

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Seismologists have downgraded the magnitude of a lightearthquake that jolted the Big Bear Lake area of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.



[CLICK HERE for the latest information from USGS earthquake map]

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake that hit at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday measured as a magnitude-4.0, weaker than its preliminary estimate of 4.5.

The quake was centered 7 miles southeast of Big Bear Lake at a depth of about 7 miles. Big Bear Lake is a mountain recreation region about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.

Tiffany Swantek, a spokeswoman for the local San Bernardino County sheriff's station, says there have been no reports of damage. She says there was one sharp jolt.

Several very small aftershocks have followed the larger earthquake.

