Earthquake hits Big Bear area

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Seismologists have downgraded the magnitude of a lightearthquake that jolted the Big Bear Lake area of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake that hit at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday measured as a magnitude-4.0, weaker than its preliminary estimate of 4.5.
The quake was centered 7 miles southeast of Big Bear Lake at a depth of about 7 miles. Big Bear Lake is a mountain recreation region about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.
Tiffany Swantek, a spokeswoman for the local San Bernardino County sheriff's station, says there have been no reports of damage. She says there was one sharp jolt.
Several very small aftershocks have followed the larger earthquake.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.